Former Harrisonville coach turns himself in after alleged sexual contact with student

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A former Harrisonville High School coach has turned himself in after Cass County filed criminal charges alleging he had sexual contact with a student.

Joseph Dahman turned himself into the Harrisonville Police Department, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page on June 24.

Dahman is criminally charged in with five counts of sexual contact with a student while he worked as an ISS/Focus Facilitator and strength and conditioning coach.

The former teacher admitted to receiving “inappropriate pictures” from a student, court records say. A different student later told a counselor that they had sex.

Previously, Dahman was the subject of two civil lawsuits, which were settled in February 2020 for a total of $4 million.

Dahman is now held at the Cass County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.