LEAWOOD, Kan. — The former home of a Leawood, Kansas, man in prison for tax evasion will go up for auction on Thursday.

In March, Scott Tucker, 59, was sentenced to three years in prison for tax evasion and had to pay $40 million in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Tucker admitted to submitting false information on his tax forms to try and disguise the income amounts of his professional auto racing businesses as his own.

In 2017, Tucker was convicted in New York for operating a nationwide internet payday lending enterprise worth $2.5 billion that systematically evaded New York tax laws. He was sentenced to more than 16 years in prison.

The sentences will run concurrently and his home will go up for auction on Thursday, April 21 starting at 11 a.m. and running until 1 p.m.

A deposit of $100,000 is required and the starting bid for the home is $420,000.

The 4,556 square-foot mansion located at 2405 W. 114th Street in the Hallbrook neighborhood in Leawood boasts 4 bedrooms, 4.2 bathrooms, and office, terrace, two fire places, a four-car garage, a game room and more.

The home was built in 2003 and is being sold “as is.”

The former home of a Leawood, Kansas, man in prison for tax evasion will go up for auction on April 21, 2022. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Treasury)

