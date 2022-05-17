CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — A Missouri woman accused of killing a woman 20 years ago while she was a respiratory therapist has now been booked into the Livingston County jail.

Jennifer Hall has been charged with killing Fern Franco at the Hedrick Medical Center on May 18, 2002.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports Hall was arrested by the U.S. Marshals just after 6:30 p.m. May 12 in Kansas. Marshals tracked her to a motel in Overland Park near Interstate 435 and Metcalf.

She was first booked into the Johnson County, Kansas, jail and was extradited to the Livingston County jail Friday, May 13.

No bond has been set at this time for Hall.

Court documents show Hall and another employee discovered Franco wasn’t breathing in her hospital bed. The nurse said Hall was near Franco’s room at the time Franco stopped breathing and Hall entered Franco’s room with her, which she thought was strange.

Staff attempted to revive Franco as she was “coding” and gave her atropine and epinephrine, but no other substances.

During an autopsy, a coroner found the presence of succinylcholine and morphine. An investigation determined the drugs were not prescribed to Franco or ordered by her doctors.

A medical expert said succinylcholine paralyzes a patient’s muscles, leaving the victim unable to breathe. The victim would suffocate while still maintaining full consciousness, according to the probable cause statement.

The probable cause statement shows Hall was a respiratory therapist at the medical center from December 2001 through May 2002.

She was placed on administrative leave May 21, 2002, three days after Franco died.

Aprille Franco was 24 years old when her grandmother Fern died.

She followed the investigation and developments in the case through her father, Arlen, over the past 20 years. He died in November.

According to the probable cause, hospital employees reported the number of cardiac emergencies among patients receiving care at the medical center rose to 18 during Hall’s employment. Before she was hired, the hospital averaged one incident a year. The hospital reported the number of cardiac emergencies dropped after Hall was places on leave.

Of the 18 patients who suffered cardiac emergencies during that time, nine died.

Court documents show other nurses believed Hall was responsible for the patients deaths because of her proximity to the patients, her access to drugs which are deadly if misused, and the fact that she was involved in reporting each of the victim’s deaths.

Hall is only being charged with Franco’s death. She had waivers signed to allow for her extradition back to Missouri.