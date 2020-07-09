Former Jackson County corrections officers sentenced for violating inmate’s civil rights during beating

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four former Jackson County corrections officers have been sentenced for violating the civil rights of an inmate at the Jackson County Detention Center by beating him.

U.S. District Court Judge Gary Fenner sentenced Travis Hewitt to 45 months in prison and Jen-I Pulos to 30 months in prison.

On June 29, Terrance Dooley was sentenced to 36 months in prison and Dakota Pearce was sentenced to 24 months in prison.

According to the prosecutors, Hewitt and Pearce served as acting sergeants at the the detention center. Dooley and Pulos served as members of the Disturbance Control Team, which is responsible for intervening in inmate altercations and neutralizing threats posed by inmates.

The indictment said that July 4, 2015, Hewitt, Pearce, Dooley and Pulos conspired to and then assaulted “J.R.,” an inmate awaiting resolution on allegations that he violated probation.

Court documents say it was in retaliation for a prior altercation that J.R. had with another corrections officer.

According to the indictment, the defendants, defying the orders of a superior officer, forcibly removed J.R. from his cell in the Medical Housing Unit and brought him to another holding cell down the hall in order to assault him.

There all four defendants beat the inmate, while he was in handcuffs and not posing a threat to anyone.

The indictment also alleged that the corrections officers had someone act as a lookout, so nobody would witness the assault. “J.R.” was taken to the hospital and had severe injuries as a result of the beating, such as broken ribs and a punctured lung.