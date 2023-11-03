OLATHE, Kan. — A former Johnson County, Kansas daycare worker will spend 10 years in prison.

On Friday, Judge Thomas M. Sutherland gave 26-year-old Rachel Beth Schrader a 120 month sentence.

Schrader admitted to abusing children younger than six years of age earlier this year.

According to court documents, cameras in Shawnee Mission Christian Wee Care in Westwood caught her hitting, kicking and pushing babies more than 170 times in March of 2021.

All of the victims were under the age of 1.

According to the affidavit, investigators witnessed the following abuse on the surveillance video from the daycare:

March 26, 2021 — Video shows Schrader grabbing a child by one arm before sitting in a chair and hitting the baby’s leg when the child wouldn’t take a bottle. She then tossed the child from her lap and onto the floor.

March 23, 2021 — Video shows Schrader kicking children, slapping them on the face and shaking them violently as she carried them.

March 22, 2021 — Video shows Schrader kicking and slapping a child and then pushing him to the floor. She is also observed on video smothering a child with his bib for a few seconds before slamming the child onto the floor and kicking him. Investigators said video shows her slamming the child a second time.

March 18, 2021 — Video shows Schrader hitting a child in the back of the head with an open hand. She is also observed hitting a child repeatedly as she changed his diaper.

March 12, 2021 — Video shows Schrader hitting a student in the face and causing him to fall to the ground. She then kicks him in the face and the side.

March 11, 2021 — Video shows Schrader kicking a child in the head. Later the same day, video shows her hitting a different child in the face and then throwing him on the floor.

March 10, 2021 –Video shows her kicking a child in the chest and causing the child to fall back on his head.

March 8, 2021 — Video shows her pushing down an infant.

Investigators said the list of alleged abuse is only an example of dozens of other acts they viewed on video.

According to the affidavit, Schrader admitted she lost her patience with a baby on March 26, 2021, but it was the first time she’d ever mistreated any of the children in her care at the daycare.