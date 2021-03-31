Former K-State WR Tyler Lockett gets massive 4-year extension with Seattle Seahawks

SEATTLE — Wide receiver Tyler Lockett has agreed to a 4-year contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks.
According to reports, the deal is worth $69.2 million with $37 million guaranteed.
Lockett came into the league out of Manhattan as a speedy deep threat and returner after hauling in 106 catches, 1,515 yards and 11 touchdowns in his final season as a Wildcat. He is the all-time leader in receptions (249), receiving yards (3,710) and receiving touchdowns (29). Lockett totaled 6 punt and kick returns for touchdowns in college.
As a Seahawk, his role has increased every year as his chemistry with quarterback Russell Wilson continue to grow.
As a Seahawk, Lockett is top-five in receiving yards (4,892) , touchdowns (37), punt return yards (1,068), kick return yards (3,188).
Lockett’s extension has garnered the attention of teammate and fellow wide receiver D.K. Metcalf as well as Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.