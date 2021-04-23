Former Kansas City Alamo Drafthouse reopening under B&B Theatres

Close up picture of the Alamo Drafthouse outside sign – Picture by Travis Meier

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Liberty-based B&B Theatres has signed a deal to take over the former Alamo Drafthouse space in downtown Kansas City.

Austin-based theater chain Alamo Drafthouse, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March, decided not to reopen its six-screen theater at 1400 Main St. after closing it during the pandemic. The Austin chain took over operations in June 2012 and later renovated the facility.

For B&B, taking over the space rounds out its footprint, putting it in the heart of Downtown. It already operates 10 theaters in the Kansas City area and still has its sights on building out the Platte Purchase, Missouri, entertainment project, which includes eight screens, 12 lanes of bowling, an arcade and other amenities.

For the Mainstreet Theatre, B&B plans a fall reopening.

