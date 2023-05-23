KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former DEA agent and Kansas City, Missouri, police officer pleads guilty to federal crimes.

Patrick Scot Witcher, 57, pleaded guilty to one count of filing a false federal income tax return. He admitted he failed to report more than $1 million in income between 2016-2018. The money came from a payday lending scheme, according to court documents.

Documents claimed the money came from payday load businesses outside of the U.S., but in reality, the businesses were located in Kansas City.

Court documents show Witcher also helped at least five people in Kansas City set up payday lending businesses.

Witcher faces up to three years in prison without parole when he is sentenced at a future date.