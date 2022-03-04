KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City police detective Eric DeValkenaere was sentenced to 6 years in prison Friday.

DeValkenaere was found guilty in November of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the deadly shooting of 26-year-old Cameron Lamb. He is no longer employed by the Kansas City Police Department.

After hours of testimony, Judge J. Dale Youngs handed down a 3-year sentence for the involuntary manslaughter charge and a 6-year sentence for the armed criminal action charge. They will run concurrently, or at the same time.

The maximum sentencing under Missouri law for involuntary manslaughter was 4 years and at least 3 years for the armed criminal action charge. Prosecutors had requested a 9-year, concurrent sentence.

DeValkenaere and his partner were called to Lamb’s neighborhood for a traffic incident near East 41st Street and College Avenue on Dec. 13, 2019. A police helicopter saw a red pickup, believed to have been involved in the incident, turn into Lamb’s garage. The two officers followed Lamb onto his property.

During the trial, DeValkenaere admitted to shooting Lamb while he was backing his pickup truck into a garage, but said it was to protect his partner after Lamb pulled a gun and pointed it at the other officer. DeValkenaere’s partner testified that he didn’t see a weapon in Lamb’s hand.

Youngs found the officers had no probable cause to believe that Lamb had committed a crime before the shooting, and had no arrest warrant, search warrant or consent to be on Lamb’s property.

Although DeValkenaere has been sentenced, he will not be taken immediately to prison.

Last month, Youngs granted DeValkenaere’s request for appeal bond, meaning he can remain free on bond as he appeals his conviction. He had already been free on his original bond while awaiting sentencing.

Youngs has previously said that granting the request would be unprecedented in his 13 years on the bench.

Youngs said the main considerations in his decision were potential risks to the community and the chance DeValkanaere would run before punishment.

“He’s known that since last November and yet here he is. So if there was a flight risk I don’t know if I would have waited, if I was Mr. DeValkanaere, to fly to Panama,” Youngs previously said. “I think I would have done it on November whatever-the-date-was when I rendered the verdict in the case.”

DeValkenaere has already filed the appeal Friday.

