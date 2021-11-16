Former Kansas City man sentenced to 16 years for drug trafficking, 52 illegal guns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Kansas City man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for drug trafficking and illegally possessing 52 firearms he stole from a local pawn shop.

Kameron M. Bynum, 26, of Wilson, North Carolina, was sentenced to 16 years and three months in federal prison without parole.

Bynum broke into the Smart Pawnshop in the 6300 block of Troost Avenue through the roof and stole 52 handguns valued at $19,725 in May 2017.

Investigators used video surveillance and found clothing in an alley that was used during the burglary. They also found a bloodstain on a glove that was linked the bloodstain to Bynum.

Bynum was also a suspect of a homicide in which he claimed self-defense after fatally shooting another man during a drug deal in August 2016, in the 2900 block of East 35th Street. Officers found a phone that belonged to Bynum at the scene.

After his arrest in 2016, Bynum admitted to being involved in the homicide. Bynum told investigators he was attempting to buy Xanax pills from the victim, who drew a large firearm and attempted to rob him. Bynum was armed with a gun and stated that he shot the victim one time in self-defense.

Bynum was arrested in May 2017 and charged in federal court in June 2017, and a federal warrant was issued for his arrest.

Officers searched his apartment in North Carolina and found 407 Xanax tablets, a loaded Glock 9mm handgun with an extended magazine that had been stolen from Smart Pawn, glass jars and individually wrapped bags of marijuana, and $550 in cash.