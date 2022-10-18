KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Kansas City police officer has pleaded guilty to stealing for not working off-duty shifts.

Brandon Sherman pleaded guilty to stealing $750 or more, a class D felony in Jackson County court Tuesday.

Sherman was suspended from the police department after a witness reported to KCPD that security shifts at a business near E. 31st Street and Prospect Avenue were not covered.

Further checks showed the company reported paying Sherman more than $5,000 for security shifts in January and February. But video surveillance showed he wasn’t at the store for those shifts.

KCPD initiated an investigation into the incident, which its economic crimes unit handled.

As part of the plea agreement Sherman will serve 5 years of probation and pay $26,620 in restitution costs.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, Sherman’s employment ended on March 12, 2022, just after charges were filed.

