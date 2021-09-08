Former Kansas City volleyball coach arrested, suspected of soliciting nude photos of female player

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A former Kansas City volleyball coach was arrested Wednesday after an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 11, 2020, the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office received a report alleging that 27-year-old Levinson “Levi” J. Gibson, a volleyball coach employed by the Dynasty Volleyball Academy in Kansas City, Kansas, had solicited nude photos from a juvenile female volleyball player.

On July 21, 2020, a search warrant was executed at Gibson’s workplace in KCK’s Turner neighborhood.

Shortly after, Gibson resigned from his coaching position.

An arrest warrant was issued for Gibson on Aug. 31, 2021, for one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

Gibson traveled from his home in Indianapolis, Indiana, and on Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. he turned himself in at the Leavenworth County Jail.

Gibson was booked into the jail.

Investigators do not currently have evidence that additional victimization occurred, however, anyone with information about this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

The investigation is ongoing.