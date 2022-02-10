LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A former volleyball coach in Kansas City, Kansas, pleaded guilty to the sexual exploitation of a child.

As part of the plea deal, Levinson “Levi” Gibson, 27, of Smithville admitted using Snapchat to request nude pictures of a 15-year-old female who played for Dynasty Volleyball Academy in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office received a report that Gibson requested the inappropriate pictures from the teenage athlete in July 2020. Ten days later investigators executed a search warrant at the volleyball academy where Gibson worked.

He resigned from his coaching position a short time after the accusations were made.

Gibson will be sentenced in March.