WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Butler County man convicted of killing his infant son has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for 25 years.

Kaleb Hogan was also sentenced to an additional 32 months in prison for child abuse. He was convicted in January of first-degree murder and child abuse in the 2021 death of 3-month-old Malykai Hogan.

On March 23, 2021, Kaleb called 911 to report that Malykai was not breathing. EMS responded and found the infant to be in respiratory distress. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died three days later.

Kaleb told officers he believed Malykai vomited while sleeping on his back. However, a doctor told investigators they observed multiple healing rib fractures and new and old blood around Malykai’s brain. The doctor said the injuries suggested the baby had suffered trauma on more than one occasion.

Kaleb Hogan (Courtesy: Butler County Sheriff’s Office)

Police say Kaleb initially claimed that he didn’t know how the injuries happened but later remembered he had “shaken” Malykai six weeks prior.

The coroner who performed the autopsy found Malykai had numerous rib fractures in various stages of healing, bleeding around the brain, and hemorrhages along the left and right optic nerves.

Kaleb, a former corrections officer, had been scheduled for sentencing last month, but it was delayed after he requested a new attorney for his case.