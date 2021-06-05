Former Kansas school worker jailed over nude photos of kids

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas police arrested a former school worker for sexual exploitation of a child Friday.

Riley County police arrested 31-year-old Junction City man Aaron Zachry, The Manhattan Mercury reported. He’s jailed on a $60,000 bond.

An attorney for Zachry wasn’t listed on court records Saturday.

Police told the newspaper that they arrested Zachry after they got a call about suspicious activity Friday at a Manhattan, Kansas pool. Police found nude photos of children on Zachry’s phone.

Zachry worked as a paraprofessional at Manhattan’s Northview Elementary school from 2018 through the end of this school year, the district told the newspaper. The district said it will cooperate with the police investigation.

