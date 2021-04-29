Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach launches bid for Kansas Attorney General

WICHITA, Kan. — Former Kansas Secretary of State and Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach announced he is running for Kansas Attorney General.

From a takeover of elections, to restricting our #2A rights, the Biden Admin disregards the constitutional limits on fed power. The one who can fight back is a state AG. That's why I am running for Kansas AG — to protect you from Biden's overreach. #ksleghttps://t.co/r8vca4Htpd — Kris W. Kobach (@KrisKobach1787) April 29, 2021

Kobach, a vocal ally of former President Donald Trump, appointed a treasurer, showing his intent to run for the position earlier on Thursday.

“On a host of issues from a federal takeover of elections, to attempts to restrict our Second Amendment rights, the Biden administration and its allies in Congress have disregarded the constitutional limits on federal power. The most important officer who can fight back against such unconstitutional actions is a state attorney general,” Kobach said.

Kobach said he is running to protect law enforcement and pro-life beliefs from “attack[s] by the ACLU and its allies.”

“The attack by the Left against police officers across the country has reached a fever pitch. In Kansas, I will make clear from the top that we stand with law enforcement, and we value the officers who protect us.”

“When the Legislature passes a law to protect the unborn or to protect our way of life in a manner the Left does not like, the ACLU and its allies inevitably sue. The attorney general must have the expertise and the willingness to defend our laws in court,” Kobach said.

Kobach won the Republican nomination for the 2018 election where he ultimately lost to current Governor Laura Kelly.

In 2020, Kobach lost the Republican primary to Senator Roger Marshall for the seat vacated by Senator Pat Roberts retirement.

Several county prosecutors and at least two legislators also have been mentioned as potential Republican candidates for attorney general, but none has taken any formal steps to launch a campaign. No Democratic candidates have emerged, either.

“Without Kobach, it is a heavily, heavily leaning Republican victory for AG because Democrats in Kansas, they need many factors to win statewide going for them. Having a good candidate is often not enough,” said Bob Beatty, a Washburn University of Topeka political scientist. “So some Republicans are going to be unhappy that ’Hey, this could be an easy victory but if Kobach gets the nomination, now it is a tossup.”

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android