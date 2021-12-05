Former Kansas Sen. Bob Dole dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas Sen. Bob Dole died early Sunday morning at the age of 98.

Dole served in the U.S. Senate from 1969 to 1996. He previously announced he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer earlier this year.

It is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep. At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years. More information coming soon. #RememberingBobDole pic.twitter.com/57NtGfqtmL — Elizabeth Dole Foundation (@DoleFoundation) December 5, 2021

“It is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep,” the tweet said. “At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years.”

Dole overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate, and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans.

During his 36-year career on Capitol Hill, Dole became one of the most influential legislators and party leaders in the Senate, combining a talent for compromise with a caustic wit, which he often turned on himself but didn’t hesitate to turn on others, too.

