KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A former officer with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department has been sentenced after he pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

According to the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office, 38-year-old Nicholas J. Schafer was sentenced to two years and eight months. He is on probation for three years and will be registered for 25 years as a sex offender.

Schafer has was charged in 2020 with two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree said the incident happened between November 17, 2019 and November 18, 2019.

Schafer was not on duty at the time of the incident, according to Dupree. He said Schafer and the victim knew each other.

He had been with KCKPD over a decade.

