KANSAS CITY, Kan. — An agency revokes the license of a former Kansas City, Kansas, police officer after he pleaded guilty to misconduct.

Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree charged Travis Toms in 2021, after he paid a woman for sex while on the job.

In August, the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, or CPOST, decided there was enough evidence in the case to revoke Toms’ peace officer’s license.

According to the revocation summary, Kansas City, Kansas, Police received a video clip. The document says the video shows Toms walking into a house with a woman while wearing his KCKPD uniform. The video also showed Toms parked patrol outside the apartment. It also shows the unclothed woman walking Toms to the front door.

The summary also shows the woman said she met Toms on a website in November 2020, and that he paid her to have sexual relations.

Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree charged Toms in January 2021. The revocation summary shows Toms pleaded guilty to one count of official misconduct in February.

Toms did not appear for a requested interview with the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, which played into the decision to revoke his license, according to the organization’s summary.

