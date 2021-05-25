Former KCK school resource officer sentenced to life for child sex crimes and rape

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A former Kansas City, Kansas school resource officer has been sentenced to life in prison for child sex crimes and rape.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt said 32-year-old Mark Scheetz was sentenced Tuesday in Norton, Kansas to two Jessica’s Law counts of aggravated criminal sodomy with a child younger than 14 years of age, as well as two counts of rape.

Scheetz will be not eligible for parole for a minimum of 50 years. He was also sentenced to 2 years and 7 months for sexual exploitation of a child and six months for intimidating a witness.

He was convicted by a jury in April on all counts. The crimes took place between 2012 and 2015 in Norton County, Kansas.

The case was investigated by the Norton Police Department, Norton County Sheriff’s Office, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, Bonner Springs Police Department, Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.

Scheetz previously worked for one year as a school resource officer for the Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools Police Department, assigned to F.L. Schlagle High School. Before that, he was employed by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office from 2016 to 2018.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android