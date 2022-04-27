LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A judge sentenced a former Kansas City, Kansas, volleyball coach to more than two years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a child.

Levinson “Levi” Gibson, 27, of Smithville pleaded guilty to the charge in February.

As part of the plea deal, Gibson admitted using Snapchat to request nude pictures of a 15-year-old female who played for Dynasty Volleyball Academy in Kansas City, Kansas.

Court documents show friends and family of both the defendant and victim testified during Wednesday’s sentencing hearing.

Gibson’s friends and family asked the judge for probation and continued treatment.

The victim, her parents, friends, and coaches requested the judge sentence Gibson to prison.

Gibson apologized to the victim and her family before the judge sentenced him.

In addition to the prison time, Gibson will also be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

