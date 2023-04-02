KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City councilwoman Mary Williams-Neal has passed away, according to Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.

Williams-Neal served as 3rd District City Councilwoman from 1995-2003 and she also served on the Board of Commissioners for Kansas City Parks & Recreation, where she was appointed by Mayor Lucas in 2019.

She founded the Get Ahead Club in 1998 and was the CEO.

Williams-Neal attended UMKC, Gates Rib Tech and Harvard University. Her service and leadership made a huge impact on the Kansas City community.