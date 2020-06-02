Former KCPD officer pleads guilty in crash that killed SM South senior near Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Kansas City police officer has pleaded guilty in a crash that killed a Shawnee Mission South senior before a 2018 Kansas City Chiefs game.

Terrell E. Watkins pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree assault and misdemeanor careless and imprudent driving.

On Oct. 21, 2018, the 35-year-old was driving a blue Ford van north on I-435 near Arrowhead Stadium when he hit a car stopped in traffic near Stadium Drive. It set off a chain reaction crash, injuring two people and killing 17-year-old Chandan Rajanna.

Watkins was working off-duty that night for the Chiefs game security. Witnesses told investigators they saw him speeding and making numerous lane changes.

Data from the van revealed he was driving 76 mph in a 65 mph zone less than a second before the crash, and hit the first vehicle at 65 miles per hour.

Furthermore, investigators say Watkins’ cell phone data showed he was actively using it in the moments that led up to the crash. He completed a 10-minute call and sent a text message less than a minute before the crash.

Prosecutors filed charges in July 2019. Watkins resigned from the Kansas City Police Department one month before.

Less than a month after the crash, Rajanna’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Watkins. The suit is still pending with a trial scheduled for November 2020.