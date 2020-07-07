Former KCPD officer sentenced for causing deadly crash near Arrowhead in 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former police officer has been sentenced to four months in jail after causing a fatal crash near Arrowhead Stadium in 2018.

Thirty-five-year-old Terrell Watkins was sentenced on July 7 after pleading guilty to first-degree involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree assault and a misdemeanor careless and imprudent driving.

Watkins was driving north on I-435 near Arrowhead Stadium when he hit a car stopped in traffic near Stadium Drive. The crash killed 17-year-old Chandan Rajanna, a senior at Shawnee Mission South, and injured Rajanna’s father and sister.

Witnesses told police the van had been speeding and making numerous lane changes as it passed other vehicles in heavy pregame traffic. Investigators say at the time of the crash, Watkins was late for an off-duty security assignment at Arrowhead Stadium.

Data from the van revealed he was driving 76 mph in a 65 mph zone less than a second before the crash. Furthermore, investigators say Watkins’ cell phone data showed he was actively using it in the moments that led up to the crash. Watkins was reportedly late to a shift at the stadium.

Prosecutors filed charges in July 2019. Watkins resigned from the Kansas City Police Department one month before.