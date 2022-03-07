LIBERTY, Mo. — A former teacher and coach pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct involving former students Monday.

Bryant Hummel taught math at Kearney High School. He was also a football and wrestling coach.

He was charged in September, months after the Kearney School District placed him on paid leave.

According to court documents, Hummel exposed himself to two female students in 2020. Court documents show the students were 17 years old at the time.

One of the students told investigators that Hummel was helping her and the other victim with homework after school. She said Hummel walked up to them and exposed himself. The teenager said he exposed himself a second time several minutes later. She also told a detective that after they left the school, Hummel called on FaceTime from home and he exposed himself a third time. She said Hummel asked the two victims to expose themselves as well.

The second victim told detectives the same thing, according to court documents. She also told officers that Hummel threatened to fail them if the teenagers told anyone about what happened.

Hummel will be sentenced at a future time.

