LAWRENCE, Kan. — A former officer with the Lawrence Police Department has been arrested Friday and accused of sex crimes on duty, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Agents with the KBI and Kansas Highway Patrol took a 41-year-old man into custody around 8:15 a.m. at a Tonganoxie road intersection with Highway 40. FOX4 is not naming the former officer at this time because he has not been formally charged.

He was arrested on suspicion of the following:

One count of rape

12 counts of unlawful acts concerning computers

12 counts of official misconduct

The KBI said it launched an investigation after Lawrence police asked for help. The police department received a report from a woman that the officer had sexually assaulted her while he was on duty on Jan. 1, 2017.

After KBI finished its investigation, LPD terminated the officer’s job with the department. KBI added that the computer and misconduct charges stemmed from also finding that the former officer had performed illegal and unauthorized searches of the Kansas Criminal Justice Information System, as well as internal LPD public safety systems from 2017-2020.

Authorities booked the man into the Leavenworth County Jail on a $50,000 bond. The KBI said it expects the Douglas County Attorney to prosecute the case.

