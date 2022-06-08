LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A jury found a former Leavenworth, Kansas, police officer not guilty in the death of a man.
Matthew Harrington was charged with involuntary manslaughter for the 2017 shooting death of 47-year-old Antonio Garcia, Jr.
Harrington responded to a call from Garcia’s home following an argument between family members.
Police said Garcia left the home before Harrington arrived, but returned a short time later.
Body camera video shows Garcia holding a knife inside a car. Harrington is seen trying to open the car door to talk with Garcia.
Shortly after that, Harrington can be seen backing up then firing his weapon.
The video was a key piece of evidence during the two-day trial. The jury also asked to review the video during deliberations.
Harrington was fired from the police department after the shooting. The Leavenworth police chief said the shooting was a violation of the department’s “use of deadly force” policy.
Harrington was retried after his first trial ended in a hung jury. Jurors were unable to reach a verdict in the case.
In 2019, Garcia’s family settled a wrongful death and civil rights lawsuit for $1 million.
