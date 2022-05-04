LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A former Leavenworth, Kansas, police officer will be tried again for a deadly shooting in 2017.

It comes after a jury was unable to reach a verdict in Matthew Harrington’s involuntary manslaughter trial last month.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson announced Wednesday that Harrington will be retried on June 6, 2022.

Harrington was indicted by a grand jury in Aug. 2018 for the shooting death of 47-year-old Antonio Garcia Jr.

Leavenworth Police Chief Patrick Kitchens said the shooting was a violation of the department’s use of deadly force policy and fired Harrington months before he was charged.

Harrington had been dispatched to Garcia’s home after an argument between family members. Police said in a news release that Garcia had left the home before Harrington arrived, but returned a short time later and encountered the officer.

Relatives have said Harrington tried to stop Garcia from leaving and that Garcia was shot when he tried to drive away in his sport utility vehicle.

After the hung jury, the Leavenworth Police Department released body camera footage of the incident. The 52-second clip partially shows the encounter between Harrington and Garcia.

Garcia’s family settled a wrongful death and civil rights lawsuit in 2019 for $1 million.

