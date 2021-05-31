Former military figures make rare group appearance for Veterans Community Project breakfast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s a sense of home for veterans at one metro nonprofit.

On this Memorial Day, former military figures made a rare group appearance for a holiday breakfast at the Veterans Community Project, a moment of socialization that had been lost during pandemic times. Meals like this one offered a solemn gathering where veterans could share their frustrations with others.

“Our goal is to not say no to any veteran who comes in regardless of their need,” Wes Williams, a spokesperson for Veterans Community Project, said on Monday.

Williams, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, speaks with experienced military members all the time. Thanks to $16,000 in contributions to the Project from the Kansas City Honda Dealers Association, the project has been able to plan for similar tiny home villages in St. Louis and outside Denver.

During the past two years, VCP’s operation in Kansas City has built 49 tiny houses, used as transitional housing to keep veterans from going homeless.

“It’s everybody’s mission. It’s this community’s mission to end homelessness. We get to start with veterans. What a great way to do it,” Williams said.

“You can’t make a greater sacrifice for this country. The people who do it have strong beliefs that they’re doing a good thing and the right thing for this country,” Brian Mixon, Kansas City Honda Dealers Association President, said. “The least thing we can do is try to support their efforts when they come back.”

“There’s a lot of love here with these guys,” Bruce Curl, also a U.S. Navy vet, said. “They’re making me a whole guy again. I’m on my way to a better life.”

