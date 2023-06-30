Picture of Trevor Sparks from Cass County Sheriff that was released in December 2022.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former fugitive who triggered a massive manhunt pleads guilty to escaping from prison.

Trevor Sparks escaped from the Cass County jail on Dec. 6, while awaiting sentencing on drug crimes.

A federal jury convicted Sparks in November. Jurors found Sparks guilty of leading a criminal enterprise linked to two murders and multiple violent assaults.

Federal court documents also say Sparks’ group distributed at least a kilogram of methamphetamine every day for nearly a year in the Kansas City, Springfield, St. Joseph, and St. Louis areas between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 12, 2018.

U.S. Marshals arrested Sparks weeks later near Elma and Olive Streets nearly a month after his escape.

The court has not scheduled a time when he will be sentenced.

Sergio Perez-Martinez escaped from the jail at the same time as Sparks. He is still on the run.