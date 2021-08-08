Former Missouri state Senator Ed Emery dies at 71

LAMAR, Mo. — Former Missouri state Senator Ed Emery died following health issues at 71 years old.
According to the Missourian, Emery was speaking at an even hosted by the Randolph County Republican Women in Moberly on Tuesday when he collapsed.
He was taken to the University Hospital in Columbia where he later died from heart problems.
Emery was on the campaign trail as he sought the seat held by Representative Vicky Hartzler who is running or U.S. Senate.
Governor Mike Parson sent his condolences via Twitter.