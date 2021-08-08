Former Missouri state Senator Ed Emery dies at 71

LAMAR, Mo. — Former Missouri state Senator Ed Emery died following health issues at 71 years old.

According to the Missourian, Emery was speaking at an even hosted by the Randolph County Republican Women in Moberly on Tuesday when he collapsed.

He was taken to the University Hospital in Columbia where he later died from heart problems.

Emery was on the campaign trail as he sought the seat held by Representative Vicky Hartzler who is running or U.S. Senate.

Governor Mike Parson sent his condolences via Twitter.

For those who don’t know, former Senator Ed Emery has passed away.



We served together in both the house and senate, and Ed leaves a enduring legacy in public service — he will be missed.



Teresa and I are praying for peace and comfort for his wife Rebecca and their family. pic.twitter.com/L90c6IUVwX — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) August 7, 2021