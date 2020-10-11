Former NJ Governor Chris Christie released from the hospital after coronavirus diagnosis

(NewsNation Now) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Saturday morning he has been released from the hospital after he checked himself in last week following a positive coronavirus test.

I am happy to let you know that this morning I was released from Morristown Medical Center. I want to thank the extraordinary doctors & nurses who cared for me for the last week. Thanks to my family & friends for their prayers. I will have more to say about all of this next week. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 10, 2020

Christie said he checked himself into the hospital on Oct. 3, shortly after President Donald Trump tested positive for coronavirus. Christie said he is experienced mild symptoms but because of his history of asthma he went to the hospital as an “important precautionary measure.”

Christie is one of several people diagnosed with the virus in a string of cases connected to the president’s inner circle.

