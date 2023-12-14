LIBERTY, Mo. — A former Northland football coach was found guilty of rape Thursday.

A Clay County jury found Joshua Hood guilty of second-degree statutory rape after over three days of trial.

The former Park Hill coach was indicted in 2021 for the rape of a 15-year-old, which happened in 2010. Hood worked in the North Kansas City School District from 2006-2013.

“We should all be able to send our kids to school without fear that the people we have trusted to look after them will instead become their abuser,” Clay County prosecutor Zachary Thompson said Thursday. “This verdict demonstrates that we will never tolerate such predatory abuse in Clay County.”

The jury recommended a five-year sentence in prison, and Hood will have a hearing in February where a judge will decide his sentencing.

Just days after Clay County prosecutors announced Hood’s rape charge, he pleaded guilty to five counts of statutory sodomy, two counts of statutory rape and one count of child molestation in Jackson County.

When those charges were announced in 2020, Hood was football coach at Park Hill High School.

In that case, prosecutors said Hood sexually assaulted a student multiple times in Lee’s Summit in 2003. Hood was around 26 years old at the time, coaching at Holden High School, and the victim was 16.

“What the defendant did to this victim, he had done before,” Thompson said of the Clay County case. “Because of the bravery of this victim, he will never again be in a position to prey on an innocent child in our schools.”

For the Jackson County case, Hood received a suspended prison sentence and probation; if he violates his probation, he would serve five years. He was also forced to surrender his teaching license.