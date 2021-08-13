Former Oak Grove teacher charged with stalking, sending sex videos to students

OAK GROVE, Mo. — A former Oak Grove High School teacher was charged Friday with several felonies after allegedly stalking and sending sex videos to students.

The Jackson County prosecutor announced that 27-year-old Ethan C. Grumke faces first-degree stalking, two counts of furnishing pornographic material or attempting to furnish to a minor, attempting to commit sexual contact with a student, and second-degree stalking.

According to court records, Oak Grove Police were notified by the Missouri Children’s Division that Grumke had sent videos to students. Oak Grove Police also learned from school officials that there was an investigation after they received an anonymous report that Grumke had furnished pornographic videos to female students.

Grumke admitted to school officials that he had sent videos to students, including a juvenile. Oak Grove Police’s investigation substantiated the allegations made by interviewing students and their family members.

Grumke is no longer working for the school district and was taken into custody Friday in Colordao.

Anyone with additional information regarding the defendant’s activities should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.