OAK GROVE, Mo. — A former Oak Grove High School teacher pleaded guilty to stalking and sending pornography to students.

Ethan C. Grumke entered the plea as part of a deal during a hearing Nov. 2.

A judge sentenced the former high school teacher to four years in prison. Once he is paroled, Grumke will also be on probation for two years.

According to court records, the investigation started in 2021, when the Missouri Children’s Division notified Oak Grove Police that Grumke sent inappropriate videos to students. Oak Grove Police also learned from Oak Grove School District that it investigated Grumke after receiving an anonymous report that he furnished pornographic videos to female students.

The records show Grumke admitted to school officials that he sent videos to students, including a juvenile. Oak Grove Police’s investigation substantiated the allegations made by interviewing students and their family members.

Police in Colorado arrested Grumke in Aug. 2021.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.