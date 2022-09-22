LIBERTY, Mo. — A former teacher in the North Kansas City School District is behind bars after admitting he had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Greg Sims pleaded guilty to one count of having sexual contact with a student during a hearing earlier this week.

Following his plea, a judge sentenced Sims to a three-year suspended sentence, plus 30 days in jail. Sims will be on probation for five years after he is released.

If Sims violates the terms of his parole, he will serve three years in prison.

Investigators said the victim told a teacher about the relationship with Sims. The teacher then contacted school administrators who reported the claims to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Sims is in custody and began serving his 30-day sentence on Monday.

Sims formerly taught science at Oak Park High School. He was also a track coach and assistant football coach.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.