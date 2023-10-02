OLATHE, Kan. — One family from Johnson County, Kansas, is in agony and worried for the health of a loved one.

Their son, 19-year-old John Costello, was one of 10 people affected by a tanker truck crash in rural Illinois on Friday night.

Costello, a former swimmer at Olathe East High School, is now a freshman at the University of Missouri and a member of the school’s non-varsity swim team. He graduated from Olathe East just four months ago.

People at the high school confirmed he was one of five people injured in the Friday crash. Five others were killed.

That tanker truck crash happened Friday evening in Teutopolis, Illinois. That small town sits just outside Effingham on Interstate 70. The truck was carrying anhydrous ammonia, which is a nitrogen-based fertilizer. It can burn a person’s lungs if they breathe it in.

Costello was traveling to Columbus, Ohio, for a swimming event at Ohio State University. He’s now a patient at a hospital in the Kansas City metro.

A spokesperson for Mizzou Athletics said the Tiger swim club is not managed by the university’s athletic department, but the school’s athletes are aware and keeping Costello in their prayers.

The Costello family is asking for privacy during this trying time.