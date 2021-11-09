Former Olathe elementary school teacher denied bond during appeal process

OLATHE, Kan. — A Johnson County judge denied a request by a former Olathe elementary school teacher who requested bond as he appeals his conviction.

The judge ruled James Loganbill, 60, must stay behind bars at the Johnson County Jail.

Loganbill was convicted last week of stalking a fourth-grade girl. Investigators found hundreds of pictures and video of the girl on Loganbill’s computer.

The former teacher was sentenced to a year in jail, and began serving it immediately following his conviction. The judge also determined his crimes were sexually motivated, so he must register as a sex offender for 15-years after he is released.

The judge did agree to recommend Loganbill for work release as he serves his sentence, if jailers at the Johnson County Jail determine the former teacher is eligible.