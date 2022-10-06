OLATHE, Kan. — Newly released court documents reveal additional details about the sexual allegations against a former Olathe wrestling coach involving a student.

Steven Mesa is charged with three counts of unlawful sexual relations with a person aged 16 or older.

According to a court affidavit, police received a tip about an inappropriate relationship between Mesa and student at the high school.

When officers interviewed the 17-year-old, she said the sexual relations began in July 2022.

According to a sworn statement, she told investigators the two were together at Mesa’s house and also multiple times at Olathe Northwest High School.

Mesa had coached and served as a physical education teacher in the Olathe Public Schools district for nearly 20 years before he was terminated. He was named the Kansas 6A wrestling coach of the year in 2015.

The court ordered Mesa to remain on house arrest and wear an ankle bracelet, among other conditions.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.