Former Olathe teacher charged with stalking young victim in Johnson County

OLATHE, Kan. — A former Olathe elementary school teacher is charged with stalking a young victim in Johnson County.

James Loganbill, 58, faces one count of first-degree reckless stalking in Johnson County court.

Court documents list the victim as being between the ages of 10 and 11 years old.

According to the criminal complaint, between August 1, 2019 and March 10, 2020, Loganbill targeted the child in a way that would make a reasonable person fear for their safety. The complaint also says the act was sexually motivated.

Loganbill was a teacher at Meadow Lane Elementary School, but resigned in March 2020.

A spokesman for the Olathe School District said they are aware of the situation, but are unable to provide additional information due to the ongoing criminal investigation.

Loganbill was arrested Friday morning and released from jail after posting $10,000 bond. He’s scheduled to be in court on August 18.