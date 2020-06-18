Former Olathe teacher’s alleged stalking happened at elementary school, prosecutor says

OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County’s top prosecutor says alleged stalking by a former Olathe teacher happened at the school where he worked.

And if it weren’t for students reporting his behavior, no one would have known.

James Loganbill, 58, of Lenexa, was arrested and charged Friday for taking pictures of a fourth-grade girl without consent inside his classroom between August 1, 2019, and March 10, 2020.

Most recently, he taught fourth grade at Meadow Lane Elementary School teacher in Olathe. A teacher in the district for 31 years, Loganbill resigned in March when the accusation came to light.

“The allegations are the pictures were taken while at the school,” Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said. “We also allege is that it was done for sexually motivated reasons.”

Although the charge of reckless stalking is a misdemeanor offense, with a maximum sentence of up to one year in jail, Howe said he believes the charges should be more.

But the case doesn’t fit the conduct for charges like child exploitation.

“It doesn’t fit any of the criminal statutes,” Howe said. “I think this is an opportunity for us to go back to the legislature and close that loophole, especially when they are in schools.”

Howe credited students for alerting parents and teachers that something was wrong.

“Kids reported things, and that’s good. They were uncomfortable with certain situations and told grown-ups about this problem,” Howe said. “If it wasn’t for the kids telling us something is wrong, we would’ve never known.”

A spokesman for the Olathe School District said they are aware of the situation, but are unable to provide additional information due to the ongoing criminal investigation.

FOX4 spoke to Loganbill’s attorney, Carl Cornwell, who said he doesn’t believe his client committed stalking and doesn’t feel this is a proper charge.

Loganbill is out on bond. He’s scheduled for a court appearance in August.