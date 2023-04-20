OLATHE, Kan. — A former Olathe wrestling coach pleaded guilty to a crime involving a student.

Steven Mesa admitted to one count of unlawful sexual relations during a court hearing Thursday morning. As part of a plea deal, the Johnson County District Attorney dismissed two other charges against Mesa.

According to a court affidavit, police received a tip about an inappropriate relationship between Mesa and a high school student last year.

When officers interviewed the 17-year-old, she said the sexual relationship began in July 2022.

According to a sworn statement, she told investigators the two were together at Mesa’s house and also multiple times at Olathe Northwest High School.

Mesa had coached and served as a physical education teacher in the Olathe Public School district for nearly 20 years before he was terminated.

Mesa is scheduled to be sentenced June 27.