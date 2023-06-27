OLATHE, Kan. — A former Olathe Northwest wrestling coach is sentenced to probation for having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

A Johnson County judge sentenced Steven Mesa to 36 months of probation. The former coach avoided jail time as part of a plea deal. He will also be required to register as a sex offender for 25 years. Mesa must also surrender his teaching license and cannot have contact with anyone under the age of 18 to whom he is not related.

Mesa pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful sexual relations in April. Two other charges against Mesa were dismissed.

According to a court affidavit, police received a tip about an inappropriate relationship between Mesa and a high school student last year.

When officers interviewed the 17-year-old, she said the sexual relationship began in July 2022.

According to a sworn statement, she told investigators the two were together at Mesa’s house and also multiple times at Olathe Northwest High School.

Mesa coached and taught physical education in the Olathe School District for nearly 20 years before he was fired.