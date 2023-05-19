WICHITA, Kan. — A former Overland Park police officer is no longer certified to work as a police officer.

The Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training revoked the law enforcement certification of Cameron Nooner.

Nooner worked for the Overland Park Police Department from November 2021 to January 2023.

The summary order to revoke Nooner’s certification shows he was convicted of one count of domestic battery in Leavenworth County. The court granted his request to enter into a diversion program following the conviction, according to the document.

The charge stems from an incident in September 2022. The summary order shows Nooner was in a car with his fiancé and two children. It shows Nooner was intoxicated when the two adults got into a fight.

Nooner’s fiancé stopped the car and the two adults got out of the vehicle. The document shows Nooner shoved his fiancé and grabbed her by the hair. He threw her to the ground and held her arms down with his knees while he screamed at her.

No one with a peace officer’s license can have been convicted of a felony crime according to state law.