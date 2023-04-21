KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A former Overland Park police officer is charged with rape and other related crimes.

Omar Diosdado, 35, is charged in Wyandotte County. According to the charging document, Diosdado raped someone on March 16th or 17th. He is also charged with two counts of sexual battery, one count of battery, and one count of criminal restraint during the same time frame.

Diosdado was fired from the Overland Park police department on Wednesday. He’d been with OPPD since August 2021.

A spokesperson for the City of Overland Park said the city is aware of the allegations.

The City of Overland Park is aware of serious allegations related to an Overland Park Police Department officer’s off-duty conduct. The City has terminated this individual’s employment, and he is no longer a member of the Overland Park Police Department or an employee of the City. City of Overland Park