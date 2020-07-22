Former owner of West Bottoms restaurant Rockstar Burgers now facing more charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The former owner of the now-closed Rockstar Burgers is facing more criminal charges.

Brian D. Smith has been charged with animal abuse and sex with an animal in Jackson County. A warrant was issued for his arrest on July 8.

Online court records list Smith’s address as the same address for Rockstar Burgers, near W. 16th and Genessee streets in the West Bottoms.

Court documents further detailing the charges were not immediately available. FOX4 has requested the charging documents from Jackson County prosecutors.

Smith was also charged in Platte County in December 2019 with domestic assault and armed criminal action for allegedly beating up his ex-girlfriend.

Platte County prosecutors said in November, Smith showed up where his ex-girlfriend was living in Parkville, and while she was sleeping, he allegedly burst through her locked bedroom door and began beating her with a handgun.

The West Bottoms restaurant closed just days before those Platte County charges were filed.

FOX4 has previously reported on troubling police calls and violations at the restaurant, which was open 24/7. In 2019, KCPD said the business received calls for assaults, liquor license violations and a warrant arrest.