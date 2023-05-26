PAOLA, Kan. — A former track coach at Paola High School has been arrested and is now facing charges for sex crimes against a student and another woman.

Miami County Attorney Colin Reynolds charged Chad Kelsey, 47, with one count of rape, one count of unlawful sexual relations between a teacher and a student, and one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Kelsey was arrested Wednesday morning at his home where officers also executed a search warrant.

According to court records, an investigation established that on or about August 13, 2022 into August 14, Kelsey provided alcohol to an 18-year-old. Court records allege Kelsey then proceeded to rape the woman while she was unconscious.

Court records also allege from April 1, 2022 through July 22,2022, Kelsey engaged in unlawful sexual relations with another person aged 16 or older who attended Paola High School.

He appeared in court on Friday morning and his next court date is June 8. Jail records show him still listed in custody at the Miami County Jail.