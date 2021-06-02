Former Park Hill coach pleads guilty to 8 sex crimes in Jackson County, gets suspended sentence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Park Hill High School coach has pleaded guilty to eight counts of sex crimes resulting from incidents during his tenure at Holden High School 17 years ago.

Joshua D. Hood, 44, pleaded guilty to five counts of statutory sodomy, two counts of statutory rape and one count of child molestation, according to a statement from Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office. He was charged back in December, 2020.

As part of his plea deal, Hood was sentenced to five years suspended execution of sentence probation. That means the crimes are on his record, but he does not have to serve the time in prison. If he breaks probation, he could serve four years in prison. He also surrendered his teaching license.

The Missouri Highway Patrol opened the investigation on April 21, 2020.

The victim told investigators that Hood had invited her to his father’s house and into his hot tub in Lee’s Summit back when she was a student in 2003. He then became physical and made sexual advances, causing the victim pain.

He later invited her to two hotels and his apartment, all in Lee’s Summit, for sex and other sexual acts. The victims said the acts were “always painful and unwelcome,” but she was scared to tell him to stop, according to the court documents.

She told authorities that this was all before her 17th birthday. Hood was 26 to 27 at this time.

Investigators corroborated the victim’s story.

Hood was then interviewed on Aug. 10, 2020. He admitted to knowing the victim, kissing her and having sexual encounters with her. He also admitted to having her over at his residence.

There is no statute of limitation for statutory rape in Missouri.