Former Park Hill coach who pleaded guilty for sex crimes in Jackson Co. now charged in Clay Co.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Park Hill High School coach who pleaded guilty to eight counts of sex crimes on Wednesday in Jackson County, Missouri, is now facing a statutory rape charge in Clay County, Missouri.

Court documents show that Joshua D. Hood, 44, is indicted with one county of second degree statutory rape with a 15-year-old on January 16, 2010.

Hood worked in the North Kansas City School District at the time. The district gave FOX4 the following statement.

Josh Hood was employed by North Kansas City Schools between 2006 and 2013. The district had absolutely no knowledge of any incidents nor charges and first heard of the indictment in Clay County through a media inquiry North Kansas City Schools

The Clay County Prosecutor’s Office said that a warrant was served Thursday, June 3, 2021, and Hood bonded out Friday, June 4.

Hood plead guilty to five counts of statutory sodomy, two counts of statutory rape and one county of child molestation in Jackson County, the prosecutor’s office said.

Hood received probation and a suspended prison sentence of five years if he violates it, and he surrendered his teaching license.

The investigation in Jackson County, Missouri, began on April 21, 2020 by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The victim told investigators that when she was a student in 2003, Hood invited her to his father’s home and into his hot tub in Lee’s Summit.

According to the victim, Hood then made physical contact with the victim and made sexual advances that caused her pain.

Later, he invited her to two hotels and his apartment for sex and other sexual acts, all in Lee’s Summit.

Hood was around 26 years old at the time and the victim was 16.

Investigators interviewed Hood on August 10, 2020, and he admitted to knowing her, kissing her and having sexual encounters wit her.