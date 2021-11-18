Former police detective sues; Claims firing was retaliation for voicing concerns

OLATHE, Kan. — A former member of the Olathe Police Department sues, claiming she was fired as retaliation for raising concerns about the department.

Brittany Conge filed the lawsuit against the city of Olathe on Wednesday.

The suit claims that at one point she voiced her concerns that at least one of her co-workers violated the rights of a victim. After speaking out, the lawsuit claims Conge was wrongfully scrutinized and reprimanded by her supervisor.

Conge was then fired from the Olathe Police Department on February 18, 2020. The lawsuit said she was fired because she raised the concerns.

Court documents claim Conge suffered $75,000 in financial and compensatory damages because she was wrongly fired.

Conge also requested a jury trial to hear the allegations made in the lawsuit.